NBCU Adds VP, Strategic Insights For Women At NBCU

NBC Universal has hired Melissa Lavigne-Delville in the newly

created role of vice president, strategic insights for Women at NBCU, the

company announced Thursday.

She will report to Tony Cardinale, SVP, strategic insights,

for NBCU's Women & Lifestyle Entertainment Networks.

As part of Women at NBCU, the company's female-targeted ad

sales, marketing a research initiative, Lavigne-Delville will advise NBCU

marketing partners on generational insights and cultural trends. She will also

be responsible for case study research assessing the efficacy of Women at NBCU

campaigns.

"Having an

experienced expert like Melissa on board will profoundly expand our capability

to deliver fresh insights on women to the marketplace," Cardinale said in a

statement. "This is an invaluable capability, as the key to any successful

marketing campaign is to thoroughly understand the behaviors, desires and needs

of a target audience."

Lavigne-Delville was most recently managing director at The

Intelligence Group, working on research and consulting projects for clients

like BBC Worldwide, Microsoft and HBO. Prior to that, she was director of a

fashion-forecasting firm in New York.