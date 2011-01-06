NBCU Adds VP, Strategic Insights For Women At NBCU
NBC Universal has hired Melissa Lavigne-Delville in the newly
created role of vice president, strategic insights for Women at NBCU, the
company announced Thursday.
She will report to Tony Cardinale, SVP, strategic insights,
for NBCU's Women & Lifestyle Entertainment Networks.
As part of Women at NBCU, the company's female-targeted ad
sales, marketing a research initiative, Lavigne-Delville will advise NBCU
marketing partners on generational insights and cultural trends. She will also
be responsible for case study research assessing the efficacy of Women at NBCU
campaigns.
"Having an
experienced expert like Melissa on board will profoundly expand our capability
to deliver fresh insights on women to the marketplace," Cardinale said in a
statement. "This is an invaluable capability, as the key to any successful
marketing campaign is to thoroughly understand the behaviors, desires and needs
of a target audience."
Lavigne-Delville was most recently managing director at The
Intelligence Group, working on research and consulting projects for clients
like BBC Worldwide, Microsoft and HBO. Prior to that, she was director of a
fashion-forecasting firm in New York.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.