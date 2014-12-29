NBCSN Skates With Epix on Road to NHL Winter Classic on New Year's Eve

Epix and NBC Sports Network will be on the same line on New Year’s Eve, serving up an extended, primetime lead-in for the NHL Winter Classic on NBC the following day.

The premium service and the cable service, the puck sport’s national cable home, will air the first three installments of Epix Presents Road to the NHL Winter Classic from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. (ET/PT) on Dec. 31.

Produced by 52-time Emmy Award winner Ross Greenburg, the series provides viewers a look at the Chicago Blackhawks and Washington Capitals in their professional and personal settings, ahead of their meeting at Nationals Park in the 2015 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Day, which airs on NBC at 1 p.m. (ET).

