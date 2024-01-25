NBC’s SportsEngine And Pixellot Join To Stream Amateur Sports

NBC Sports Next’s SportEngine said it is working with Pixellot to stream amateur and youth sports.

SportsEngine recently launched SportsEngine Play , a subscription service for capturing and viewing live and on demand sports.

SportEngine Play said it will off local sports venues Pixellot’s cameras , which are automated using artificial intelligence, lowering costs and manpower requirements.

"Expanding our partnership with Pixellot is a pivotal step in our mission to elevate the streaming of youth and amateur sports” said Brett MacKinnon, senior VP & General Manager, Youth & Recreational Sports, NBC Sports Next. “By integrating Pixellot's state-of-the-art camera technology with our SportsEngine Play streaming platform, we're setting new standards in sports broadcasting, making it easier and more affordable for venues to not only share their sporting events with a wider audience but also benefit from a new revenue stream."

SportsEngine Play is provide free to venues. Viewers can watch live streams free but subscription packages are available that make more event available on demand and provide capabilities for making highlight videos and coaching tapes.

Sports Engine Play also has professionally produced instructional videos from top athletes including Michael Phelps, Shaun White, Kerri Walsh Jenning, Larry Fitzgerald,Justin Jefferson and Maria Sharapova.

"We're delighted to strengthen our partnership with SportsEngine, bringing revolutionary AI-automated video technology to a broader audience,” said David Shapiro, President North America, Pixellot. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing sports streaming experience at all levels, making professional-quality live broadcasts accessible to amateur and youth sports venues free of charge."

Pixellot cameras are already in place in more than 10,000 U.S. high schools and stream more than 1 million games each year.

Venues where Pixellot’s automated streaming system is in place including LakePoint Sports in Georgia, where 30 sports are played year round..

“We are incredibly excited to embrace this partnership with SportsEngine and Pixellot and help pave the path forward in travel and youth sports,” said Mark O’Brien CEO of LakePoint Sports. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our relentless pursuit of providing excellence in the guest experience for young athletes, coaches, scouts, and family members – on and off campus. By leveraging the cutting-edge AI technology of Pixellot and the robust platform of SportsEngine Play, we are pursuing a new standard in sports streaming, ensuring that every moment of action at the state-of-the-art LakePoint Sports venues is captured and shared with sports enthusiasts everywhere.”