NBC’s ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks’ to Celebrate Tina Turner

Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and LL Cool J are among the music acts playing when NBC airs Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Tuesday, July 4, from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT. It is the 47th annual Macy’s Independence Day event, and Peacock will stream it as well.

The fireworks shoot of from five barges in New York’s East River. There will be some 60,000 total shells. The event culiminates with the Macy’s Golden Mile. Honoring the late Tina Turner, thousands of golden-hued shells will stretch for more than a mile across the East River.

Rutledge Wood, host of Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, and Zuri Hall of Access Hollywood will co-host. Hall is also co-host on American Ninja Warrior.

“Every year this remarkable telecast manages to both inspire and awe audiences, lighting up the New York skyline with a fireworks display that’s second to none,” said Jen Neal, executive VP, live events and specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming. “It’s this type of live programming event that unites us as a country and makes both our NBC and Peacock brands so unique.”

Caleb McLaughlin of Peacock’s Shooting Stars, George Lopez and Mayan Lopez of NBC’s Lopez vs Lopez and Raymond Lee of NBC’s Quantum Leap will also appear, as will Team USA gymnasts Jordan Chiles, Konnor McClain and Shilese Jones.

The special will feature a flyover from the U.S. Navy at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California. The flyover will be conducted by an all-female flight crew to celebrate the 50th anniversary of women flying in the Navy.

Ray Chew produces the event’s musical score.

The telecast is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as executive producers.