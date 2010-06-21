NBC's John Miller To Concentrate On Comcast/NBCU Integration

John Miller, NBC's long-time chief marketing officer, will transition to a new role working full-time on the NBCU/Comcast integration.

Miller, who has been leading NBC's marketing efforts for 25 years, will remain CMO of NBC Universal Television Group. But he will work full-time on the integration and hand off day-to-day network marketing duties to Adam Stotsky, currently president of marketing, NBC Entertainment.

Miller and Stotsky will both report to Jeff Gaspin, chairman, NBC Universal Television Entertainment.

Miller, who has also been president of The NBC Agency since 1999, will continue his CMO role of chairing the NBC Universal marketing council and overseeing corporate cross-promotion initiatives through the end of 2010.

"John is an extremely well-respected executive, an invaluable asset to NBC Universal and has been a colleague and friend of mine for 20 years. When he asked to retire, we immediately began thinking of opportunities we could present to keep him on the team," Gaspin said in a statement.

Miller added: "After 25 years of running marketing for NBC, and with good teams in place at NBC News, Sports and Entertainment, it seemed like a good time to finally hand things off. However, I will not remove the peacock tattoo obtained some time during the 'Must-See TV' years."