NBC Universal Taps CMOs For Advice, Signs Big General Mills Deal

NBC Universal is

souping up its integrated sales marketing effort with a new plan to tap the

expertise of chief marketing officers in order to create more sophisticated

advertising packages.

Former K-Mart

marketing executive Bill Stewart, has been named NBC Universal's first

so-called, CMO in residence. He joins in May and has been tapped to help

leverage NBC Universal's portfolio of assets to create customized, innovative,

insight-driven programs tailored to meet clients business objectives.

The idea of

partnering with marketing executives seems to be gaining some momentum. NBC

Universal's President of Women and Lifestyle Networks Lauren Zalaznick and

Maraym Banikarim, senior VP, integrated sales and marketing, both spearhead a

similar initiative called Women At NBCU, which comprises influential women

across a number of industries who meet regularly to provide insights into

consumer behavior and purchasing patterns.

Earlier this month,

Canoe Ventures, the cable joint venture aimed at pioneering advanced

advertising, named a board of top marketing executives to help the company

align with their interests. Among Canoe's new advisory board members are

General Electrics Chief Marketing Officer Beth Comstock, a former top level NBC

executive, and former Wachovia Chief Marketing Officer Jim Garrity.

Separately, NBC

Universal announced that General Mills has signed a cross platform deal to

become a sponsor of the company's first-ever Health Week, beginning June 21.

The packaged goods

giant will advertise its brands, which include Cheerios and Yoplait, across NBC

Universal platforms. Custom shorts will air on Oxygen and Bravo. General Mills

will also support select health series on NBC News and CNBC, according to a

company release. Healthy Week is part of the media

conglomerates, Healthy At NBCU initiative.

Mike Pilot, president of NBC Universal Sales and Marketing

said in a statement: "Not only do these types of efforts help reassemble

audiences, but they also go beyond traditional demos to tap in to consumer

lifestyles and attitudes, furthering that important connection with the

audience.

NBC Universal is also upping its spend on its own ad

marketing. The company is set to unveil a new business focused campaign, titled

Minds Over Media, which will underscore the company's cross platform offering

and its strong connection with women viewers. It is expected to run in upfront

week, May 17, in newspapers and trade magazines.