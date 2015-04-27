NBC Sports Live Extra Reaches Roku, Apple TV

Hitting two major streaming platforms at once, NBC Sports Digital said its authenticated NBC Sports Live Extra app is now supported on Roku players/Roku TVs and Apple TV devices.

The TV Everywhere app, also offered on iOS and Android mobile devices and Web browsers, delivers about 3,000 live streaming events per year, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the upcoming Triple Crown. The app also features live sports televised by NBC, including Sunday Night Football, NBCSN, and Golf Channel.

The “vast majority” of live streaming via the app is available only through MVPDs with TV Everywhere rights, NBC Sports Digital noted.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.