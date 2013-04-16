NBC Sports Live Extra Joins Verizon's TV Everywhere Site

Verizon FiOS TV subscribers now have access to NBC Sports Live Extra via My Verizon, the telco's TV authenticated Everywhere portal for PC browsers.

NBC Sports Live Extra features live and on-demand sports programming, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Final, Premiere League and Major League Soccer, Formula One and Indy Car races. FiOS TV customers can log in with their user ID and password.

The launch follows the intro of NBCUniversal's Golf Channel, E!, Style and Sprout on Verizon's TV Everywhere website in March. Before that, My Verizon teed up access to 11 other networks in the NBCU stable (Bravo, USA, Oxygen, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC News, NBC, Syfy, mun2, Telemundo and Cozi TV) under a program carriage deal signed last fall.

