NBC Sports Jumps Into Esports Arena

NBC Sports is the latest media entity to step into the world of esports, teaming with online gaming platform FACEIT and developer Psyonix to host this summer an esports Rocket League tournament.

The deal, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, calls for NBC Sports to devote more than 40 hours of event coverage across live-streaming, video-on-demand, and linear platforms, according to the company.

NBC Sports beginning July 22 will utilize its eight regional sports networks, Telemundo Deportes and NBCU International to run regional qualifiers of the 2v2 international Rocket League tournament across the nation and in Europe. The eight regional sports networks will air regional contests, which will initially launch on the FACEIT online platform with regional online qualifiers.

Competitors in the RSN regions will then move on to the regional final competitions airing on select regional sports networks, with the grand finals featuring 16 total teams airing on NBCSN Aug. 26-27, said the company.

