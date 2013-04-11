NBC Sports Group Adds NBCSN Events to TV Everywhere Service

NBC Sports Group is making NBC Sports Network live-event

content available on the company's NBC Sports Live Extra TV Everywhere

service beginning Thursday.





Right now, the expanded offerings only include Cablevision,

Comcast Xfinity TV, Suddenlink and Verizon FiOS customers. Additional cable,

satellite and telco providers will be added soon, NBC Sports Group says.





The first NBCSN event that will stream live is the Thursday

night NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30

p.m. ET.





Other live events scheduled to air on NBC Sports Network in

2013 include the remainder of the NHL regular season, the Stanley Cup Playoffs

and Finals; English Premier League and MLS matches; Formula One and IndyCar

races. NBC Sports Group will also provide live-streaming of next February's

Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.





NBC Sports Group has already been streaming certain live

events that air on the NBC broadcast network like Sunday Night Football,

certain NHL games and Notre Dame Football. Another one of NBC Sports Group's

properties, Golf Channel, began streaming PGA Tour events in January via their Golf

Live Extra TV Everywhere service. All together, NBC, NBC Sports Network and

Golf Channel will stream over 4,000 hours and 1,000 programs/events in 2013.





"Today marks a new era as we are truly able

to present some of the best content in sports to viewers anywhere and

everywhere on a multitude of platforms," said Rick Cordella, senior VP and

GM, digital media, NBC Sports Group. "With thousands of hours of

compelling sports content now available via TV Everywhere across digital,

mobile and tablets, NBC Sports Live Extra is a must-have

product for sports fans."