NBC Sports Group Adds NBCSN Events to TV Everywhere Service
NBC Sports Group is making NBC Sports Network live-event
content available on the company's NBC Sports Live Extra TV Everywhere
service beginning Thursday.
Right now, the expanded offerings only include Cablevision,
Comcast Xfinity TV, Suddenlink and Verizon FiOS customers. Additional cable,
satellite and telco providers will be added soon, NBC Sports Group says.
The first NBCSN event that will stream live is the Thursday
night NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30
p.m. ET.
Other live events scheduled to air on NBC Sports Network in
2013 include the remainder of the NHL regular season, the Stanley Cup Playoffs
and Finals; English Premier League and MLS matches; Formula One and IndyCar
races. NBC Sports Group will also provide live-streaming of next February's
Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
NBC Sports Group has already been streaming certain live
events that air on the NBC broadcast network like Sunday Night Football,
certain NHL games and Notre Dame Football. Another one of NBC Sports Group's
properties, Golf Channel, began streaming PGA Tour events in January via their Golf
Live Extra TV Everywhere service. All together, NBC, NBC Sports Network and
Golf Channel will stream over 4,000 hours and 1,000 programs/events in 2013.
"Today marks a new era as we are truly able
to present some of the best content in sports to viewers anywhere and
everywhere on a multitude of platforms," said Rick Cordella, senior VP and
GM, digital media, NBC Sports Group. "With thousands of hours of
compelling sports content now available via TV Everywhere across digital,
mobile and tablets, NBC Sports Live Extra is a must-have
product for sports fans."
