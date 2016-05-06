NBC Sports Enters VR Race

NBC Sports Group said it will enter the live virtual reality race Saturday with special coverage of The Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in partnership with NextVR.

With NextVR, a company that specializes in live VR productions, NBC Sports’ coverage in the format is set to start at 4 p.m., starting with two races prior the main event, including the Woodford Reserve Turf Classic.

The production will rely on seven VR cameras – five placed trackside to capture an uninterrupted view of the race (including one adjacent to the owners’ suites), and two cameras in the paddock area to cover the horses as they head to the starting gate. The VR audio feed will include the race call from NBC’s Larry Collmus, as well as commentary from Tom Hammond, Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss.

