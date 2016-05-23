NBC Sports Digital Launches 'Playmaker Media'

NBC Sports Digital is launching Playmaker Media, a technology service that provides “end-to-end support" for partners that are looking to deliver live and on-demand streams.

The International Olympic Committee is Playmaker Media’s first client, with Playmaker on board to provide live streaming video support for the IOC’s Olympic Channel, which is expected to launch later this year. Corporate cousin NBC News will tap Playmaker Media’s platform to live stream coverage of the 2016 presidential election.

At launch, Playmaker said it’s working with companies that include Adobe, Akamai, Microsoft, iStreamPlanet (now part of Turner), and Comcast Wholesale, which recently introduced theVideoPlatform, a unified system for the distribution of broadcast and digital video to multiple screens.

