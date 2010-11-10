NBC Sports Deploys Solid State Logic Console

NBC Sports has upgraded its audio post-production studio 9E with a 48-channel, 128-input Solid State Logic C300 HD digital console. The NBC Studio 9E is used for the pre-tape and post-production mixing and sound design for Football Night in America and other sports programming.

The C300 HD from audio specialist Solid State Logic allows for the handling of HD, SD and multi-lingual mixes in both 5.1 surround and full stereo. It provides monitoring of any of the bus outputs (5.1, stereo and discrete) or any of the tape returns of these sources through a comprehensive touch-screen monitor selector.