NBC Sets Up Streaming Showcase for Super Bowl TV Ads

NBC Sports Digital’s free live stream of Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will carry a separate ad load than its TV-centric counterpart, but consumers who take the OTT route on Super Bowl Sunday won’t miss any of the spots.

Ahead of the matchup on Sunday, Feb. 1, NBC Sports Digital has launched a Super Bowl NBC Sports Tumblr page that will showcase the big game’s TV ads immediately after they air on NBC.

The Tumblr page is already live, featuring some original fare from the NBC Sports marketing team and some commercial classics from past Super Bowls, including the Ray Charles Diet Pepsi spot from 1990. On game day, the page “will transform into a hub for Super Bowl TV ads,” NBC Sports Digital said.

