NBC Selects Ericsson For London Olympics

Ericsson has announced that it will provide a range of video processing solutions and support services to NBC for its coverage of the 2012 London Olympic Games. These include high efficiency MPEG-4 AVC compression solutions that will allow NBC to handle a record amount of content.

"With the athletes moving so fast, TV coverage of sporting events is some of the most demanding content to compress and transmit," noted David Mazza, senior VP of engineering at NBC Olympics, in a statement. "With millions of viewers throughout the United States watching these events, it is essential that we deliver the best quality pictures possible. Based on our long association with Ericsson, we can be sure its technology will deliver exactly what we need, from the opening ceremony through to the final events."

Ericsson encoding solutions were previously used by NBC Olympics for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, the 2008 Beijing Games and the 2006 Winter Olympics from Turin, Italy.

During the 2012 London games, NBC will be using such Ericsson products as MPEG-4 AVC encoders, professional receivers, multiplexers and satellite modulators.

Ericsson will also supply a team of support engineers in both London and New York. The engineers will assist in the set-up, maintenance and troubleshooting of equipment during the games.