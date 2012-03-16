NBC Selects Brightcove for Emmy Screener App

Cloud-content services provider Brightcove has announced that NBC has chosen the Brightcove App Cloud content app platform for its first-ever Emmy screener iPad app, NBCU Screen It.

The NBCU Screen It app makes the network's current-season programming available for screening by the 15,000 Television Academy members who vote on the Emmy awards.

"The Brightcove App Cloud platform has made it easy for us to very quickly build and deploy a powerful app that delivers the best possible viewing experience on the iPad," said Richard Licata, executive VP, communications, NBC Entertainment. "As part of this groundbreaking initiative, Television Academy members now have the convenience and flexibility to watch our NBC original programming and vote for the Primetime Emmy Awards responsibly."

App Cloud is an end-to-end content app platform that uses open Web standards like HTML5 to create and operate rich native apps for Apple iOS smartphones and tablets. Using the App Cloud platform, NBC was able to quickly build and roll out a native iOS app for the iPad that can also be easily extended to other iOS and Google Android devices in the future.

App Cloud's open platform approach also allowed NBC to integrate a third party authentication system into the app that would restrict access to Emmy voters.