NBC Retrans Revenue Could Top $200M in 2013
Comcast vice chairman and chief financial officer Michael
Angelakis said retransmission consent revenue at its NBC broadcast
stations is expected to rise five-fold this year, with exponential growth
in the segment anticipated for the foreseeable future.
Angelakis, speaking at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Global Telecom and Media conference in London Tuesday morning, said NBC retrans
revenue was just under $40 million in 2012. He said that should leap to more
than $200 million this year. And with 75% of its retransmission consent deals
coming up in the next four years, Angelakis said there is an opportunity to
continue to grow that segment "exponentially."
Angelakis also was optimistic about affiliate fee growth at
its cable channels, adding that carriage renewals for the cable networks
usually coincide with retrans negotiations.
