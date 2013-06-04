NBC Retrans Revenue Could Top $200M in 2013

Comcast vice chairman and chief financial officer Michael

Angelakis said retransmission consent revenue at its NBC broadcast

stations is expected to rise five-fold this year, with exponential growth

in the segment anticipated for the foreseeable future.

Angelakis, speaking at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Global Telecom and Media conference in London Tuesday morning, said NBC retrans

revenue was just under $40 million in 2012. He said that should leap to more

than $200 million this year. And with 75% of its retransmission consent deals

coming up in the next four years, Angelakis said there is an opportunity to

continue to grow that segment "exponentially."

Angelakis also was optimistic about affiliate fee growth at

its cable channels, adding that carriage renewals for the cable networks

usually coincide with retrans negotiations.

