NBC Puts Golf Channel Brand on Web Sites

NBC, which has put the Golf Channel brand on its on-air coverage of the sport, Wednesday put the brand on its NBCSports.com and MSNBC.com web sites.

The move came in advance of NBCs' coverage of The President's Cup beginning Wednesday night, which pits the best U.S. golfers against the best non-European players -- there is already a Ryder Cup square-off between the best of U.S. and Europe.

NBC will also use the Golf Channel brand on its mobile and tablet platforms.

Effective Wednesday, the "golf" tab on NBC sports will automatically take surfers to GolfChannel.com.

As part of the move, NBCSports.com's ProGolfTalk blog, which had been part of NBCSports.com's NBC SportsTalk blog along with ProFootballTalk.com, has been rebranded GolfTalkCentral and has moved to GolfChannel.com.

"Combining all NBC Sports digital golf content under one umbrella is the next step and a very important step as we continue to build the Golf Channel brand," said Golf Channel President Mike McCarley in a statement.