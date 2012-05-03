NBC Politics Launches New iPad App

In the run-up to the election, NBC Politics Thursday launched a new app for iPad and iPhone that offers extensive access to NBC News' political reporting as well as interactive maps, election results, social media and a number of other features designed to illustrate and enhance their election coverage.

"With all eyes on the 2012 election, the NBC Politics app delivers the best political content and reporting -- wherever you are," said David Gregory, moderator of NBC News' Meet the Press, in a statement. "This all-access, easy-to-navigate resource puts the full power of NBC News in your hands, from the top headlines and stories to innovative features that allow serious political junkies to dig even deeper."

The NBC Politics app is sponsored by Nissan and Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Key features of the app include extensive video from Meet the Press with David Gregory, The Daily Rundown with Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell Reports, and NBC News' entire lineup of news broadcasts and platforms.

It also includes an interactive "Battleground Map," a daily "Tip Sheet" from NBC Politics that rounds up key events, live election results, social media features to share content and news and profiles about the candidates.

The app was designed and developed by the firm Method and uses Zumobi's new rich media mobile ad platform.