NBC Olympics, Yahoo Expand Digital Deal for Rio Games

NBC Olympics and Yahoo have extended an existing digital alliance that factors in content and promotion surrounding the Summer Olympics in Rio, including links to all of NBCOlympics.com’s exclusive live streamed events and video highlights to Yahoo’s U.S. audience.

In addition to the Olympics-facing relationship, Yahoo and NBC Sports are currently in the fourth year of a digital deal that widens NBC’s distribution. Verizon is in the process of acquiring Yahoo’s operating business.

“Yahoo will once again push its massive U.S. audience to links that quickly connect them with NBCOlympics.com’s unprecedented live stream coverage and vast collection of video highlights,” Rick Cordella, senior VP and GM of NBC Sports Digital, said in a statement.

“By teaming up with NBC Sports and expanding our long-standing strategic alliance, we are excited to offer our passionate audience a one-click experience to NBC Olympics’ extensive coverage of the Rio Games and live events,” added Phil Lynch, VP of global partnerships at Yahoo.

