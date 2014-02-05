NBC Olympics Offering Temporary Authentication Passes for Sochi Games

Looking to expand TV Everywhere usage for the Sochi Games, NBC Olympics is offering temporary passes to facilitate device authentication.

NBC Olympics, having worked with the MVPD community since the 2012 London Games, will offer a multiday temporary pass during the competition in Sochi from Feb. 6-23 to access live streaming content on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports Live Extra app, without having to verify a video subscription.

Unverified viewers will be given a one-time 30-minute temporary pass the first time live-streaming content is accessed, affording users time to gather their credentials to authenticate, but not miss any Olympic action. Viewers will also be given a subsequent pass for five minutes per day thereafter.

All told, NBC Olympics will livestream more than 1,000 hours of action from XXII Olympic Winter Games from Russia, with coverage from all 15 sports at no extra charge. The vast majority of this will only be accessible to authenticated subscribers.

