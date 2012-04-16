NBC Olympics to Haul IP Video Across the Pond With Cisco Gear

NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, will use Cisco Systems networking equipment as a central part of its Internet Protocol-based video contribution network from London to New York over the course of the 2012 Summer Olympic Games.

Cisco will help NBC Olympics division deploy a single converged IP infrastructure for a wide range of services, from video delivery to data-intensive logistics applications.

Cisco will work with multiple video, storage, editing and telecommunications broadcasting technology vendors to help NBC's Olympics division deliver multiscreen coverage of the London Games, from July 27 to Aug. 12. This marks the third consecutive Olympic Games on which Cisco and NBC's Olympics division have collaborated.

For NBC Olympics, the combined vendor solution will enable real-time shot selection and editing of the London Games content by staff in multiple locations. The setup also will be able to transmit large video files between locations and then deliver the content across TVs, PCs, mobile phones and tablets.