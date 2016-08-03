NBC Olympics, Google Connect on Search

NBC Olympics and Google are hooking up to provide enhanced search capabilities during the Summer Games in Rio that will help site visitors directly connect to NBC Olympics video highlights, view the running medal count, access tune-in information, and link over to authenticated live streams.

The agreement takes hold on Aug. 5, the day of the Opening Ceremony, through the end of the games.

The accord centers on Google Search results for Olympic-related searches in the United States. When people search for info about the games via Google they will see originally-designed Google search result that will feature the new, enhanced data.

At the top of those results, visitors will be presented with a “short-form NBC Olympics highlights in a YouTube player” that match up with the topic being searched. The content will also be available at NBC Olympics’ YouTube channel in the U.S.

