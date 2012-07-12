NBC Olympics' Apps Go Live

In a notable development that could help boost the

popularity of TV Everywhere apps, two NBC Olympics' apps are now available for

download at Apple's App Store and at Google Play.

One of the two previously announced apps, "NBC Olympics Live

Extra," will allow subscribers of multichannel providers serving about 98% of

pay-TV homes in America to access over 3,500 hours of content. That content

includes all 32 sports, every athletic competition, all 302 events and all the

Olympic content being aired on four NBCUniversal channels-NBC Sports Network,

MSNBC, CNBC and Bravo.

"The NBC Olympics Live Extra' app puts the London Olympic

Games into the hands of America's tablet and smartphone user, enabling us to once

again use advances in technology to provide the broadcast possible access to

thousands of hours of Olympic competition," NBC Olympics president Gary Zenkel

noted in a statement.

The other app, "NBC Olympics," will allow users to access

short-form highlights, event schedules, live results and second screen features

for following live primetime broadcasts on NBC. This app will be available to

anyone and will not require authentication as a multichannel subscriber.

The free apps are designed for Apple's iPhone, iPad and iPod

Touch and for select Android smartphones and tablets.

The launches mark a significant expansion of Olympic

coverage on digital devices that NBC is hoping will expand awareness of the

games and primetime audiences.

Such a wide array of content available to authenticated

subscribers could also significantly boost public interest in TV Everywhere

apps and make them more of a mainstream phenomenon.

In developing the two apps, NBC Olympics turned to Adobe as

its primary tech vendor, said Ashley Still, director of product management,

video solutions at Adobe in an interview.

"The apps enable the first digital Olympics with

unprecedented access to all of the Olympic competitions on mobile devices," Still

said.

The apps rely on a variety of tools that make up Adobe's

Project Primetime, which is designed to simplify and improve the profitability

of delivering content to multiple devices.

Working with NBC, Adobe designed and built the apps using a

number of its solutions, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Acrobat, Flash

Building and others, Still explained.

NBC is also using Adobe Air to offer a consistent video

experience across devices and has integrated the apps with Adobe Pass for

authentication.

Additional Adobe tools, including Adobe Auditude and

SiteCatalyst, are also being used for measurement and monetization.