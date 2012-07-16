NBC News Takes Back MSNBC.com From Microsoft

NBCUniversal has acquired from Microsoft its 50 percent

share of the MSNBC Digital Network, the company officially announced Monday.





NBC News will now be the full owner and operator of MSNBC

Digital Network, which includes msnbc.com, Today.com, NightlyNews.com and

BreakingNews.com. As such, MSNBC.com has been renamed NBCNews.com and MSNBC TV

will launch its own site in early 2013.





The transition will align the digital business with the NBC

News brand as well as help maximize the sales force, who will now sell both the

television and digital properties.





NBC News Digital will be overseen by Vivian Schiller, senior

VP and chief digital officer of NBC News and Charlie Tillinghast will continue

to oversee the MSNBC Digital Network properties, reporting to Schiller. In

terms of sales, the current NBC News Digital sales team will now report to

Marianne Gambelli, president of NBC Network Ad Sales, and work closely with

John Kelly, executive VP of NBC News Ad Sales.





"Our belief is that the future of news is heading toward the

digital space," said NBC News President Steve Capus on a conference call with

reporters. "We want to make sure we have complete control and ownership of our

digital future."





Capus said he believed the news division could have greater

representation of its television properties like Nightly News, Meet the Press

and Hardball, under a new structure, saying that right now "I see other sites

taking better advantage of our own properties."





As part of the integration of MSNBC Digital Network

properties into NBC News, some staff will be co-located at NBC's headquarters

in New York but the announcement noted that "NBC News plans to keep a

substantial presence in the Seattle area, building what will become the â€˜NBC

News Innovation Center.' This center will focus on digital innovation and

technology, and incubate new ideas for NBC News and NBCUniversal."





The announcement also stressed that "in the coming years,

[Microsoft-owned] MSN will remain an important distribution partner for

NBCNews.com, featuring NBC News links to content on the MSN homepage and other

properties."





Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though reports have

estimated the sale price at about $300 million. Some digital staff will be

moved to NBC's headquarters in New York, though NBC News said it would retain a

presence in the Seattle area by building the NBC News Innovation Center to

focus on digital innovation and technology.





The deal comes on the 16th anniversary of MSNBC,

the joint venture than was formed between NBC and Microsoft on July 15, 1995. NBC

News previously bought out Microsoft's share of the MSNBC cable channel in 2005.







Despite the dissolution of the joint venture with Microsoft,

the cable channel will retain the MSNBC name, which is now owned by NBC News.