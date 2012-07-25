NBC News to Storify the Olympics

As part of a much broader effort to make social media a key

component of its Olympic coverage, NBC News and NBC Owned TV Stations have

unveiled plans to work together to collect and curate the best social media

content from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other sources using the social

media tool Storify.

Storify allows users to search a variety of social networks

and then arrange elements from that social media -- photos, videos, tweets,

etc. -- into stories.

Using Storify, this social experience will be shared across Today.com and the Owned Television Station websites, pulling contributions from hundreds of NBC journalists and producers on the ground in the U.K., as well as social media users around the world.

Burt Herman, cofounder of Storify, noted in a statement that

"the Olympics are a primetime example of how social media can help tell the

story, as athletes and fans are reporting what's happening in real time. With

all of the updates, photos and stories being shared across the Web,

organizations like NBC can use Storify to create a narrative and make sure all

this great content doesn't get lost in the noise."

The Storify experience will be embedded on Today.com,

NBCNewYork.com, NBCLA.com, NBCChicago.com, NBC10.com (Philadelphia),

NBCDFW.com, NBCBayArea.com, NBCWashington.com, NBC6.com (Miami/South Florida),

NBC7.com (San Diego), and NBCConnecticut.com.

"The 2012 Olympic Games will be more social than ever and

Storify enables us to capture and report on the social stories coming out of

the Games in a unique, Web-native way," said Vivian Schiller, chief digital officer

of NBC News in a statement. Schiller added their teams will "scour the Web for

the best content and update the page continuously" throughout the Olympics.