NBC News Sparks App for Fire TV

NBC News has joined the Amazon Fire TV lineup with an app that includes live streaming news feeds, original video series and segments from Today, NBC Nightly News and Meet the Press.

The free app, which does not require the user to have a pay TV subscription, allows visitors to tap into a news playlists curated by NBC News exclusively for the Fire TV platform, including some that focus on topics such as world news and politics.

The app also features elements such as Flashback (original series based on NBC News’ video archive, including RetroTech); Digital Originals that are not offered on NBC’s live broadcasts, incuding Nightly Films and Today’s Shortcuts; and Meet the Candidates, a series of interviews with Presidential candidates via Meet the Press.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.