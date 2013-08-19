NBC News Digital Sets up Original Video Unit

In a

push to expand its original video production for digital platforms, NBC News

Digital Group has set up a new video unit that will create content for the

group's various operations, which include NBC News Digital and Today Digital.





The

in-house production team, which will create video for web, mobile and social

audiences, will be headed by Bill Smee. Its productions will feature

journalists from across the company's operations.





Smee,

who will join NBC News in September as executive producer of original video

production, will report to Gregory Gittrich, VP of news and product of NBC News

Digital and executive editor of NBCNews.com.





"The

NBCUniversal News Group is already an industry leader in streaming clips from

our television programing," said Vivian Schiller, senior VP and chief digital

officer of NBC News. We will now have an additional focus on original video

that extends the news division's on-air and digital brands."





Smee

had previously been executive producer of Slate V and has won numerous awards

in his 20 plus year career of working in television news and documentaries for

such operations as CNN and the Discovery Times Channel.

