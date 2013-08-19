NBC News Digital Sets up Original Video Unit
In a
push to expand its original video production for digital platforms, NBC News
Digital Group has set up a new video unit that will create content for the
group's various operations, which include NBC News Digital and Today Digital.
The
in-house production team, which will create video for web, mobile and social
audiences, will be headed by Bill Smee. Its productions will feature
journalists from across the company's operations.
Smee,
who will join NBC News in September as executive producer of original video
production, will report to Gregory Gittrich, VP of news and product of NBC News
Digital and executive editor of NBCNews.com.
"The
NBCUniversal News Group is already an industry leader in streaming clips from
our television programing," said Vivian Schiller, senior VP and chief digital
officer of NBC News. We will now have an additional focus on original video
that extends the news division's on-air and digital brands."
Smee
had previously been executive producer of Slate V and has won numerous awards
in his 20 plus year career of working in television news and documentaries for
such operations as CNN and the Discovery Times Channel.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.