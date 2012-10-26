NBC News Bows Windows 8 App

NBC News is launching a new app for Window 8 which will be

demoed at Democracy Plaza in Rockefeller Plaza outside of NBC's headquarters in

New York City. The app is currently available for free at the Windows Store.





Microsoft's Windows 8 is a presenting sponsor for Democracy

Plaza, which will open on Tuesday, Oct. 30, and play a key role in the network's

election coverage.





Separately, Breaking News, the startup run by NBC News

Digital, has also launched an app for Windows 8 that displays breaking stories

from hundreds of news sources.





"Being one of the first news organizations to have an

app on the new Windows user interface reflects NBC News' commitment to making

our high-quality journalism available in as many places as possible," said

Vivian Schiller, senior VP and chief digital officer of NBC News in a

statement. "Windows 8 enables users to consume and engage with our content

in an intuitive and innovative way."





The Windows 8 app will offer breaking news, video

interactive graphics, a wide variety of social media tools, ability to

personalize news feeds, the ability to cache news stories and access them

offline and a "Decision 2012" section, where uses can explore issues, access

polling data and see what people are saying on social media about the

candidates.





Visitors to Democracy Plaza will be able to interact with

and explore the NBC News app for Windows 8 and the new Windows 8 software on

over 30 Microsoft Surface devices stationed around the Plaza.





"We are pleased to be partnering with NBC to help bring

quality content to this year's political process with the NBC News

app and our hands-on experience at Democracy Plaza," noted Kathleen Hall,

general manager consumer marketing, Windows.





Democracy Plaza will also feature several interactive

exhibits powered by Windows, including replicas of the Oval Office and the

White House press briefing room where visitors can have their photos taken and

instantly shared online; a video booth where visitors can record and share a

mock version of an NBC News report; and caricature artist stations where

visitors will be able to get drawings done with the Fresh Paint Windows 8 app

of themselves with either President Barack Obama or Governor Mitt Romney.