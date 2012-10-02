NBC News Appoints Executive Editors for Websites

NBC News Digital has appointed three new executive editors

who will lead NBCNews.com, Today.com and MSNBC.com.

NBC News Digital was formed in July 2012, when NBCNews acquired Microsoft's 50% stake in the MSNBC.com joint venture. The

executive changes are part of an ongoing restructuring of those digital

operations.

The new appointees include VP and executive editor Gregory

Gittrich, who will oversee NBCNews.com and VP and executive editor Jennifer

Brown who will oversee Today.com.

In addition, Richard Wolffe will become VP and executive

editor of MSNBC.com, which launch in 2013 as the online site for the MSNBC cable

news channel.

Along with the new appointments, NBC has confirmed that

Charlie Tillinghast, who was general manager of the MSNBC.com joint venture,

will be leaving the company.

The three new executive editors will be responsible for

managing the editorial voice and growth strategy for the sites as well as

existing apps and other digital extensions, NBC News Digital explained in the

announcement.

Gittrich and Brown will report to Vivian Schiller, senior VP

and chief digital officer of NBC News. Wolffe will report to Schiller on

operations and MSNBC president Phil Griffin for editorial.

NBC News Digital also announced that Ryan Osborn, former

senior director of digital media at NBC News, will become VP of digital

innovation; Andrew Locke, former senior director of mobile and device products

for NBC News Digital is promoted to VP of mobile and devices; John Keegan will

assume the role of VP of technology strategy, where he will work alongside

JoAnne Kennedy, who continues in her technology role from the Seattle area.

Those executives will report to Schiller.

"This team possesses a stunning amount of experience, vision

and creativity that will propel the growth of our digital businesses and serve

the needs and desires of our online audience," said Schiller in a statement.

"We're looking forward to growing our digital properties and innovating around

the best ways to deliver our high quality content."