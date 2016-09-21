NBC News, AltspaceVR Team on ‘Virtual Democracy Plaza’

NBC News has teamed up with AltspaceVR to turn Rockefeller Center Plaza into a digitized, interactive version called “Virtual Democracy Plaza” amid the drive toward the U.S. presidential election.

Billed as a digitized “political epicenter” to cultivate interaction and discussion, Virtual Democracy Plaza is the VR version of the real Democracy Plaza that NBC News runs each presidential election season that features a national map superimposed on the center’s iconic ice skating rink.

NBC News is also producing programming for Virtual Democracy Plaza, including debate watch parties, live Q&A discussions with political experts, and political comedy events leading up to election night.

Users also have the option to join smaller activities started by others or host their own event by inviting their AltspaceVR “friends.”

