NBC Launching Live Stream

NBC confirmed that it will launch an authenticated live stream on Tuesday (Dec. 16) initially in 10 NBC owned station markets, boot up a larger VOD library, and enable access to its content on more IP-connected platforms.

The Wall Street Journal reported (subscription required) on the launch earlier on Tuesday, the same day NBCUniversal announced a consumer campaign aimed at driving awareness and adoption for its stable of authenticated TV Everywhere offerings under the “Watch TV Without The TV” banner.

“Later today, NBC will introduce live streaming, a bigger on-demand library and access to new viewing platforms via the launch of TV Everywhere on NBC.com, and will extend live streaming to mobile platforms in early 2015,” NBC said in a statement. “Initially, the authenticated 24/7 live streaming is available via the NBC Owned Stations and NBCUniversal is working with its TV affiliates to offer additional local launches moving forward. NBC fully supports TV Everywhere as it offers viewers access to more programming across more platforms than we have ever been able to make available online before. A great value proposition for viewers, NBCUniversal is committed to supporting TV Everywhere across our portfolio of brands.”

