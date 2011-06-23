NBC Launches New NBC.com iPad App

NBC has launched a NBC.com app for iPad that provides access to content from the network's shows, video clips, previews, highlights, photos, games and other content. The app is available for free at the App Store on iPad or at www.itunes.com/appstore.

Appcelerator Titanium, the mobile development platform, was used to build the NBC.com iPad app.

"Our new NBC.com app for iPad is consistent with our commitment to personalizing the fan experience and offering unique and engaging content," noted Vivi Zigler, president, NBCUniversal Digital Entertainment in a statement. "Now our users can access their favorite features and utilize the new customizable dashboard wherever they are."

Features of the NBC.com app include thousands of video shorts; highlights and clips from all NBC shows; exclusive photo galleries; interactive games and trivia; schedules and previews of upcoming shows; searchable content by show; and a customizable myNBC dashboard.

The dashboard offers a personalized view of the available content and includes a My Feed, which aggregates clips, games, photos and news from the users favorite NBC shows.

NBC.com continues to offer full episodes and interactive features for all its series at www.nbc.com.