NBC Launches Interactive JFK Commemoration

In addition to extensive on-air coverage of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of president John F. Kennedy, NBC News has developed an extensive online interactive experience that is designed to allow users to dig deeper into JFK's life and assassination.

The on-air coverage will culminates in a two-hour documentary "Where Were You: The Day JFK Died," reported by Tom Brokaw that will premiere on Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. while the online offering at www.nbcnews.com/JFK50 will include more than 270 clips and quotes from the documentary and the news organization's archive.

Brokaw, who was reporting for NBC's WOWT-6 in Omaha when the news broke, noted in a statement that "I was operating on two tracks – as a journalist, trying to cover the story, and as a young man just becoming an adult. I grew up in a hurry that day, realizing how quickly one violent act can change so much."

The online experience starts on Nov. 7, with an interactive six-hour video experience where users can watch Brokaw's interviews for the documentary and explore footage from NBC News archives.

The Today and Today.com will also feature interviews with former Secret Service Agent and best-selling author Clint Hill, who wrote the book Five Days in November and Mary Ann Moorman-Krahmer, who photographed the moment JFK was first shot by Lee Harvey Oswald.

Today and Today.com will also offer a tour of the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, formerly the Texas School Book Depository and coverage of Tom Brokaw and Dan Rather live in a studio with Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie.

Between Nov. 17 and Nov. 22, companion content and previously aired segments will also be available at NBCNews.com and TODAY.com.