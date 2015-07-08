NBC Launches ‘Heroes Reborn’ App

NBC Entertainment announced Wednesday it has launched a Heroes Reborn app offering exclusive content from the Heroes universe.

The app offers fans curated clips from the four seasons of the original Heroes series. It also provides exclusive access to six prequel episodes of Heroes Reborn: Dark Matters, as well as special content released throughout the summer.

“Anyone who watches Dark Matters will find the ton of clues, backstory and Easter eggs that we've layered in,” said Heroes Reborn executive producer Tim Kring. “Watching it before seeing Heroes Reborn really completes the entire saga, and guarantees a deeper, more rewarding experience for the fans.”

The 13-episode event series premieres Sept. 24 on NBC.

The app can be found here.