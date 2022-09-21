NBC Gives 'Quantum Leap' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 18.

NBC takes first place for Quantum Leap, a revival of the 1989-1993 sci-fi drama that also aired on NBC. The network grabs fourth place as well to hype the 22nd season of The Voice.

The previous week’s chart-topper, Fox's Monarch -- a new musical drama series starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins -- slips to second place. Fox also grabs third place (for the second week in a row) to promote the second season of crime drama The Cleaning Lady.

Closing out the chart: ABC, which gives some love to the second season of Abbott Elementary in fifth place -- giving traditional broadcast networks a clean sweep of our top five.

Notably, The Voice scores the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (120), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Quantum Leap, NBC

Impressions: 785,483,080

Interruption Rate: 1.26%

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $5,172,270

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $3,192,261

2) Monarch, Fox

Impressions: 440,548,291

Interruption Rate: 1.55%

Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,151,644

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $3,352,964

3) The Cleaning Lady, Fox

Impressions: 334,712,755

Interruption Rate: 1.23%

Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,880,615

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,609,477

4) The Voice, NBC

Impressions: 313,438,162

Interruption Rate: 1.20%

Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,232,119

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $745,015

5) Abbott Elementary, ABC

Impressions: 223,309,163

Interruption Rate: 1.15%

Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,271,529

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $306,979

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

For more information about Promo Mojo — including the chart positions of promos beyond the top five — contact mediapartnerships@ispot.tv.

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■