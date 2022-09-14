Fox Again Gives 'Monarch' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 11.

Fox’s Monarch -- a new musical drama series starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins -- is No. 1 for the second week in a row. Fox also grabs third place to promote the second season of crime drama The Cleaning Lady.

For the first time in months, traditional broadcasters crowd out cable networks to sweep the chart, with Fox joined by NBC, which takes three places: second for its Quantum Leap revival, fourth for NFL and fifth for the Primetime Emmy Awards, which aired on Monday.

Notably, Quantum Leap scores the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (124), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Monarch, Fox

Impressions: 529,391,836

Interruption Rate: 1.48%

Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,602,375

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,431,484

2) Quantum Leap, NBC

Impressions: 308,261,132

Interruption Rate: 0.86%

Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,921,328

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) The Cleaning Lady, Fox

Impressions: 306,101,792

Interruption Rate: 1.29%

Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,205,897

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,626,514

4) NFL, NBC

Impressions: 226,732,284

Interruption Rate: 1.67%

Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,795,890

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $88,511

5) 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, NBC

Impressions: 217,322,039

Interruption Rate: 1.94%

Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,536,397

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■