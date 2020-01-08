NBC Gives the Golden Globes TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Jan. 5).

On the strength of 341.6 million TV ad impressions, NBC’s Golden Globes promo tops our chart; the network also grabs fifth place to hype the second-season premiere of Manifest — as well as an all-day marathon of the first season of the drama on sister network SyFy to help promote the show’s return.

Meanwhile, ESPN promotes NFL Football in second place, but traditional broadcasters still dominate our ranking, with Fox grabbing third for Deputy and ABC fourth for The Bachelor.