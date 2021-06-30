NBC Gives 'College Bowl' TV's Biggest Promo Push

College Bowl contestants from USC, UCLA, Virginia, and Xavier and show sideline reporter Cooper Manning and host Peyton Manning.

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through June 27.

On the strength of 231.2 million TV ad impressions, NBC’s promo for Peyton Manning-hosted (and Capital One-sponsored) game show College Bowl takes first place.

Hallmark makes a strong showing, with flagship Hallmark Channel giving some love to original romantic movie Sand Dollar Cove in second place, while sister network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries hypes its Christmas in July movie marathon. And HGTV rounds out the list, building excitement for Celebrity IOU in third and Renovation Island in fifth.

Notably, the College Bowl spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (109), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) College Bowl, NBC

Impressions: 231,196,133

Interruption Rate: 1.23%

Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,471,598

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $338,436

2) Sand Dollar Cove, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 204,247,645

Interruption Rate: 4.60%

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $893,008

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Celebrity IOU, HGTV

Impressions: 199,174,110

Interruption Rate: 1.29%

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $768,155

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,231

4) Christmas in July, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Impressions: 191,021,882

Interruption Rate: 5.01%

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $613,058

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Renovation Island, HGTV

Impressions: 189,878,150

Interruption Rate: 1.26%

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $708,292

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).