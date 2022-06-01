NBC Gives ‘America’s Got Talent’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart called Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Data covers the seven-day period through May 29.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent, now in its 17th season, is No. 1, while another NBC series, new dance competition Dancing with Myself, takes fifth place.

Alongside NBC in second is fellow traditional broadcaster ABC, hyping the 2022 NBA Finals.

Rounding out the ranking is Food Network, which grabs third place to promote new Guy Fieri vehicle Guy’s All-American Road Trip, and No. 4 for the fourth season of Supermarket Stakeout.

Notably, Guy’s All-American Road Trip scores the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (119), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Impressions: 266,688,419

Interruption Rate: 1.21%

Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-Network Value: $1,281,379

Out-of-Network Est. Spend: $780,693

2) 2022 NBA Finals, ABC

Impressions: 225,515,101

Interruption Rate: 1.62%

Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-Network Value: $4,152,040

Out-of-Network Est. Spend: $3,070,875

Impressions: 190,507,693

Interruption Rate: 1.12%

Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-Network Value: $742,414

Out-of-Network Est. Spend: $365,813

4) Supermarket Stakeout, Food Network

Impressions: 188,907,668

Interruption Rate: 1.30%

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $721,922

Out-of-Network Est. Spend: $238,335

5) Dancing With Myself, NBC

Impressions: 176,249,756

Interruption Rate: 1.06%

Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

In-network Value: $778,306

Out-of-Network Est. Spend: $509,506

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

For more information about Promo Mojo — including the chart positions of promos beyond the top five — contact mediapartnerships@ispot.tv.

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).