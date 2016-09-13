NBC, AT&T Reach Long-Term Carriage Deal

NBCUniversal said it has reached a long-term agreement with AT&T to carry its portfolio of networks across all AT&T DirecTV products, including new streaming services DirecTV Now and DirecTV Preview.

It is the second big programming deal AT&T has landed for the DirecTV Now service in the past several days – it signed a deal with Discovery Communications on Sept. 8. AT&T expects to launch DirecTV Now in the fourth quarter.

Through the agreement, AT&T DirecTV and U-verse customers will continue to have access to NBCUniversal broadcast and cable networks live and on-demand through linear TV, online, and TV Everywhere apps.

“AT&T is an important distributor and we are pleased they recognize the value of NBC Universal’s leading portfolio of networks and will continue offering our unmatched lineup of entertainment, sports, news and Hispanic content,” said NBCUniversal chairman, content distribution Matt Bond in a statement. “We are committed to growing our audiences, and we welcome the opportunity to offer our networks on DirecTV Now.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.