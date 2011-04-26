NBA.com Playoff Traffic Jumps to 7 Million

Usage of NBA.com and NBA Mobile were up significantly during the first week of the 2011 NBA Playoffs, with NBA.com attracting more than 7 million average daily users, up 69% from last year's playoffs. The number of NBA Game Time App downloads also increased by 86-percent.

The number of videos viewed on NBA.com also increased by 93% to 114 million, and more than 344 million pages were viewed during the first week of the playoffs, up 32% from 2010, according to Omniture and the NBA.

The increased playoff numbers are building on record usage of NBA.com during the 2010-2011 regular season, which saw users view more than 1.94 billion videos, a 140% bounce from the previous season.

NBA.com is one of a number of digital operations-including NBA TV, NBA League Pass, NBA League Pass Broadband, NBA Mobile, NBADLEAGUE.com, and WNBA.com-run by NBA Digital, which is jointly managed by the NBA and Turner Sports.