NBA TV Taps NewTek For Live Production Of D-League Event

NBA TV, the National Basketball Association's 24-hour cable

network, announced Wednesday that it will use the TriCaster HD portable

production system from NewTek to produce seven live game broadcasts of the 2010

NBA Development League Showcase, which starts on Monday, Jan. 4 in Boise, Idaho

and runs through Thursday, Jan. 7.

The NBA has used the compact TriCaster system, which NewTek

bills as a "production truck" in a box, since last season to produce live

Webcasts of every D-League game that are available via NBA Futurecast on

NBA.com/futurecast. But the Showcase event in Boise will mark the first time NBA TV has

used the system to deliver a live television broadcast, and the first time a

live HD sports broadcast has been produced with the new TCXD300 model, which

Newtek began shipping earlier this month for a base price of $14,995.

NBA spokesman John Acunto says the league has been happy

with the NewTek product's performance in streaming D-League games, and that

using the new HD model for the D-League Showcase was a more cost-effective way

to deliver the games from Boise's

Qwest Arena than renting a full-fledged mobile production truck. The Showcase,

which provides exposure for D-League players and coaches to NBA general

managers and scouts, includes all 16 NBA D-League teams each playing 2 games.

The games that aren't broadcast live by NBA TV will be streamed live for free

on NBA.com/futurecast, and the games that are broadcast will be available in

on-demand form the day after air.

The schedule of live D-League Showcase games on NBA TV is as

follows:

Monday, January 4, 2010

Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Albuquerque T-Birds 1:00 p.m. EST

Los Angeles D-Fenders vs. Maine Red Claws 3:45

p.m. EST

Tuesday, January 5, 2010

Maine Red Claws vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce 1:00

p.m. EST

Wednesday, January 6, 2010

Reno Bighorns vs. Erie BayHawks 1:00 p.m. EST

Bakersfield Jam vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers 3:45 p.m. EST

Thursday, January 7, 2010

Albuquerque T-Birds vs. Tulsa 66ers 1:00 p.m. EST

Erie BayHawks vs. Los Angeles

D-Fenders 3:45 p.m. EST