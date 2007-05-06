NBA Taps David Blaine for Ad Campaign

In an attempt to boost attention to its playoffs, the National Basketball Association has tapped illusionist David Blaine to star in a new advertising campaign.

The league will roll out nine spots under the tagline "Unbelievable." The campaign features Blaine using magical themes to describe the talents of some of the league’s top players, including LeBron James, Yao Ming and Steve Nash.

The campaign, from New York-based Goodby, breaks this week in conjunction with the second round of the playoffs. Spots will air nationally across NBA partners ABC, ESPN and TNT, as well on the league’s own cable channel and website.

