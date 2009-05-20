NBA Makes Games Available on iTunes

Posted at 1:13 p.m. ET

NBA Digital is making a range of regular season games and all 2009 Conference Finals and Finals available at the iTunes store. Beginning Wednesday, fans can purchase complete games on iTunes for $1.99 per game.

In addition to individual game purchasing, the NBA is also offering a variety of package options. Fans will be able to purchase every game of the Conference Finals and Finals en mass. They can also purchase the “2009 Playoffs Classics” package, an assortment of more than 25 first and second round games including the entire series of the classic Celtics vs. Bulls first round battle.

Other packages include “NBA All-Star 2009,” which features the All-Star game festivities, in addition to the game itself, and “Games of the Year,” featuring more than 20 of the NBA’s best games from the 2008-09 season.

“NBA content on iTunes provides our tech-savvy fans with more ways to experience the excitement of our game on a variety of devices,” said Bryan Perez, senior VP and general manager of NBA Digital. “This is a logical step in our multi-platform strategy of providing fans with the best of the NBA on television, the Internet, and mobile devices.”

The league was the first of the major sports franchises to feature content on the iTunes store when it made coverage of the NBA Playoffs available in 2006.