NBA Launches Windows Phone App

NBA Digital has launched a Windows Phone app for its NBA Game Time offering, which will give users access to live scores, complete player statistics, standings, and video highlights from every game in the NBA Finals that start on May 31st.

The free app will be available from Windows Phone Marketplace.

"Windows Phone's innovative user interface has allowed us to create a brand new app experience for our fans, just in time for The Finals," said Bryan Perez, senior VP and general manager of NBA Digital, which oversees the league's digital efforts and is jointly managed by the NBA and Turner Sports.

Unveiled during the 2008-09 season as a mobile application, NBA Game Time has since expanded with team-specific, tablet and set-top box versions. Along with Windows Phone, NBA Game Time is currently available on Apple TV, Google TV, LG NetCast, Panasonic VIERA Connect, Roku, Samsung Apps and VIZIO Internet Apps.