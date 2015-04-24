NBA Game Time App Plays on Apple Watch

NBA Digital has announced that the league’s NBA Game Time app is now available as an Apple Watch app and can be downloaded on Friday from the Apple Watch App store.

NBA Digital’s applications and assets are jointly-managed by the NBA and Turner Sports.

The NBA Game Time app for Apple Watch allows users to keep up with live action and scores, check team schedule, select favorite teams to follow and access a number of other features.

Users can also start following a game on the watch and then switch to a phone to get the full experience.

“We take pride in launching new and innovative digital products and we’re thrilled with the opportunity to make NBA Game Time available on the new Apple Watch,” said Mark Johnson, senior VP of digital, Turner Sports. “The NBA fan has a proven track record of being an early adopter to new technology and we believe this new platform will connect the fan to the NBA content they want during the playoffs and into next season.”

In addition to the launch of the NBA Game Time app on Apple Watch, a number of NBA teams are developing team-specific apps for a later launch, the league reports.

The launch of the NBA app is one of a number of sports apps that will also be available on the Apple Watch when the devices first becomes available on Friday.

Other TV sports related offerings that will be available at launch include ones from ESPN, MLB.com, CBS Sports and CBS Sports Fantasy Apps.