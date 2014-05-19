NBA Fields New Team Websites

NBA Digital has announced that it has redesigned all 30 team websites using the responsive design approach, which will provide users with better experiences on a wide range of devices.

The league is billing the move as the first time that a professional sports league has offered league-wide responsive team sites. Responsive design reconfigures pages based on the device, which makes information and video much easier to view on different screen sizes.

A number of companies have started using responsive design as a way of offering better experiences to their rapidly growing users on mobile devices.

During the 2013-14 regular season, record mobile and tablet visits accounted for more than 60 percent of total visits to NBA digital platforms.

Currently 15 teams have launched the responsive sites – Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz. The rest of the teams will go live in coming weeks.

“As our fans and industry increasingly place more emphasis on mobile consumption, our redesigned sites will best position us to serve our content across all platforms,” said Christina Miller, senior VP and general manager of NBA Digital in a statement. “We’re proud to be the first league to offer team sites with fully responsive design. These sites offer each team the flexibility to customize and engage their individual fan bases in a dynamic way.”

The new sites also put greater emphasis on video, and feature in-depth team coverage, an expanded photo gallery, and a curated feed of the most relevant social media posts. NBA Digital is jointly managed by the NBA and Turner Sports.