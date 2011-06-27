Trending

NBA Digital's Draft Coverage Hits Records

NBA Digital's coverage of the NBA Draft between June 23rd and 26th delivered record traffic for NBA.com, with nearly 17 million video streams-a 190% bounce that is nearly triple last year's mark - and more than 85 million page views, up 53% over the 2010 NBA Draft.

NBA Mobile unique visitors to the m.nba.com mobile website were also up 60% compared to last year.

NBA Digital, which runs the league's digital properties, is jointly managed by Turner and the NBA.