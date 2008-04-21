Navic Networks Hires Alex Gerster to Head Marketing Efforts

Navic Networks hired Alex Gerster as the company’s new chief marketing officer.

Gerster had been CEO of Initiative Media before leaving the company to focus on the digital-television industry, which will include broadcasters, as well as cable and satellite providers, as of February 2009.

“Alec’s extensive experience, perspective and insight will be invaluable as the media landscape continues to evolve with new attention to engagement, measurement and the imminent switch to digital broadcasting in 2009,” Navic CEO Chet Kanojia said in announcing the hire.